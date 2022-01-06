WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN)- First News is going more in depth on the arrests connected to January 6th.

Authorities have arrested more than 700 people.

According to USA Today, 37 of them were from Ohio. Two came from our area.

Out of Pennsylvania, 64 were arrested. Out of all 700 total arrests, at least 70 have been sentenced.

Stephen M. Ayres, 38, of Warren is charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. His case is pending.

Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas, 38, of East Liverpool is charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or on restricted grounds and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or on restricted grounds. His case is also pending.