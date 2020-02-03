One dead, five wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

CHP says the shooter was on the bus when he shot several passengers

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol say one woman is dead and five others are wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus early Monday morning.

The bus is currently stopped at the Valero gas station located at the base of the Grapevine. At this time CHP says the the woman’s body is still on the bus as they continue to investigate.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and Kern County Fire Department responded to the gas station.

Five of the victims were transported to a local hospital as the extend of their injuries are unknown at this time.

CHP says the shooter was on the bus when he shot several passengers. The bus driver was not injured and was able to pull the bus to the right shoulder of the road.

CHP says the suspect exited the bus after the driver pulled over and left a black handgun on the bus.

According to CHP the bus was headed northbound.

The Greyhound bus is currently blocked off by caution tape and surrounded by multiple agencies.

According to CHP officials they are in the early investigation stage of this shooting.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

17 News has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.