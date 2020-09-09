Old and new favorites up for Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 toys that are up for induction later this year.
Breyer Horses and My Little Pony are neck and neck. Also nominated is Baby Nancy, an ethnically correct Black doll unlike any that had been produced before her.
The games Risk, Sorry, Yahtzee, bingo and Jenga also made the list released Wednesday.
Nominees are rounded out by Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, sidewalk chalk and the 1990s virtual pet, Tamagotchi.
Three of the finalists will be inducted into the hall in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 5.
