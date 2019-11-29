Okla. police chief says officer given Starbucks order with ‘PIG’ printed on cup

KIEFER, Okla. (CNN Newsource) – A police officer in Oklahoma says he was given a Starbucks cup with an insult on it.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara said in a Facebook post that the cup was given to one of his officers who was picking up an order at a local Starbucks.

He posted a picture of the label – which had the word “pig” printed on it.

O’Mara said in the post: “What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer, who instead of being home with his family enjoying a mean and a football game, is patrolling his little town.”

He went on to say that the insult is part of a much bigger problem.

This cup of coffee for a “pig” is just another little flag. It’s another tiny symptom and a nearly indiscernible shout from a contemptuous, roaring and riotous segment of a misanthropic society that vilifies those who stand for what’s right and glorifies the very people who would usher in the destruction of the social fabric. It’s another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: “Why am I doing this? CHIEF JOHNNY O’MARA – KIEFER POLICE DEPT.

A Starbucks spokesman apologized for the incident, calling it “absolutely unacceptable” and that the employee has been suspended while the matter is investigated.