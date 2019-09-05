Okla. patrol releases video of hydroplaning U-Haul, urges motorists to slow down

Warning: This video contains images of a crash where two men are hit by a careening vehicle. Neither person was seriously injured, but the video is dramatic and may be disturbing to some.

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (CNN Newsource) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recently released dramatic video of an accident showing a U-Haul slam into two firefighters working a wreck.

The SUV towing the U-Haul loses control and starts hydroplaning on a wet road. Then, it spins around and slams right into the first responders.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down when it’s raining.

Even though it looks really bad for the firefighters, they’re both OK.

Amazingly, they didn’t even break any bones.

It’s unclear exactly when the accident happened, but the post says it was several weeks ago.