OJ Simpson debuts Twitter page, saying he’s ‘got a little getting even to do’

FILE – In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson enters for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. A Nevada prison official said early Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

The former NFL player and ex-convict didn't offer further explanation

(CNN Newsource) – Meet one of Twitter’s newest users — actually, you already know him.

It’s former NFL player and ex-convict O.J. Simpson. “The Juice” posted a video, explaining he’s going to post his thoughts and opinions on the new account.

He then quipped, “I’ve got a little getting even to do,” without offering further explanation.

His lawyer says one thing Simpson won’t discuss on the social media platform is ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s death.

Simpson was acquitted on charges of murdering her and her friend, Ron Goldman, after a televised trial watched by millions.

Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the slow-speed chase that kicked the media circus surrounding the case into high gear.

Simpson did eventually go to prison in 2007 on kidnapping and armed robbery charges for taking sports memorabilia at gunpoint in Las Vegas. He was released over a year ago.