Ohio Task Force 1 on ‘alert’ for deployment to Florida condo tower collapse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OHTF1) has officially been placed on ‘alert’ by FEMA and could be deployed to the Sunrise, Florida Champlain Towers Collapse.

An alert is official notification to start to final take steps to be fully prepared to respond. This is all part of the formal procedures the team uses for all deployments.

OHTF1 is taking logistical steps to fully prepare the team to roll out. This process includes team rostering, physically loading equipment in the appropriate vehicles and taking preliminary medical steps to ensure the team meet specific health standards, including FEMA required COVID protection measures.

Much of that loading process will take place overnight by a small staff. The rest of the team will make personal preparations for the deployment and wait for any final orders before deployment.