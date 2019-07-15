Ohio representatives comment on Trump’s remarks about 4 congresswomen

(WKBN) – President Trump said on Sunday that four congresswomen should “go back” to their own countries. He posted a thread of tweets to his Twitter account Monday regarding that statement.

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Congressman Tim Ryan, who is also running for president in the 2020 election, posted a statement to his Facebook page.

“This is disgusting, vile and racist. The President of the United States is telling four congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from. It’s un-presidential and un-American. Diversity does not weaken us, it makes us stronger.”

Governor John Kasich sent out a press release.

“What Donald Trump said about Democrat women in Congress is deplorable and beneath the dignity of the office. We all, including Republicans, need to speak out against these kinds of comments that do nothing more than divide us and create deep animosity – maybe even hatred. At the base of America is a Jewish and Christian tradition that says that we must realize that we are all brothers and sisters. Rhetoric like the President’s works against that foundation of our country and all that we teach our children.”