Officials confirm active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Many Pearl Harbor buildings and nearby schools are on lockdown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Officials received the report of a shooting at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday near the main Nimitz gate.

According to Queen’s Medical, they have one victim receiving treatment. So far, there’s no word on the condition of the victim or if there are others who are hurt.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody,” said Lydia Robertson, with Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs. “So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize the area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe.”

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH are closed.

The public is advised to heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated with more information once we have it.