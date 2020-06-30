NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: MTV Video Music Awards will be held in Brooklyn this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and Republican allies are suing to force changes to how Pennsylvania collects and counts mail-in ballots under revamped rules.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday in Pittsburgh claims that as voters jumped to make use of the greatly broadened eligibility for mail-in ballots during the June 2 primary, practices and procedures by elections officials ran afoul of state law and the state and federal constitutions.