Nursing students step into battle against COVID-19

A state law in Ohio now lets nursing students join the fight against COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A state law in Ohio now lets nursing students join the fight against COVID-19.

Before taking state testing, they can help in facilities with an urgent need. Many students are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Madison Harris just graduated from Sinclair Community College near Dayton. She says she’s trained to help people. That’s exactly what she plans to do.

“I want to see people get better, take their first breath off that ventilator. I want to have them go home and get discharged and go back to family they haven’t seen in weeks,” Harris said.

Harris will start working at Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital soon.