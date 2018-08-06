Nursing home escapees found at world's largest heavy metal festival

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WACKEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 04: Wacken is a village in northern Germany with a population of 1,800 that has hosted the annual festival, which attracts heavy metal fans from around the world, since 1990. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Getty Images)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WACKEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 04: Wacken is a village in northern Germany with a population of 1,800 that has hosted the annual festival, which attracts heavy metal fans from around the world, since 1990. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Getty Images)

WACKEN, Germany (WDTN) - Two elderly German men escaped their nursing home Friday to attend the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival, police said.

USA Today reports the nursing home alerted police after the gentlemen were found to be missing from the center.

Police found the aging metalheads at 3 am at Wacken Open Air, the world’s biggest heavy metal festival. A police spokeswoman said they were "disoriented and dazed."

The two men didn’t want to leave the four-day festival so police escorted them home with the help of a taxi and a patrol car.

"They obviously liked the metal festival," police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk. "The care home quickly organized a return transport after police picked them up."

The legendary festival, in its 29th year, was sold out with 75,000 people expected to attend the four-day festival.

Headline acts this year include Danzig, Judas Priest, Hatebreed, In Flames, Running Wild, Arch Enemy, In Extremo and Eskimo Callboy.

A heatwave in Germany forced organizers to warn fans against fire and dust risks.

Police said revelers behaved well this year and officers needed to do little outside of a few minor drug seizures.