North Texas church shooting sparks more discussion about ‘good guys with guns’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — It only lasted six seconds.

Six seconds from the moment a gunman opened fire inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in north Texas to when a member of the congregation pulled out his own gun and killed the shooter.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the church was ready. They had designated a security team and trained members of the congregation.

“I think you could see from the video that that guy was surrounded rather quickly by more than just, you know, a few people.”

But Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters said that is the reality for many places of worship.

Peters co-sponsored a bill with Ohio Republican Rob Portman that would increase to $90 million a fund to help churches, synagogues and other places of worship protect themselves from attacks.

Peters said the money would allow the department of homeland security to work with the religious groups to assess their risks and plan for the worst.

“These grants are available now and places of worship should reach out to see if they qualify,” Peters said.

But some, like former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, aren’t sure “good guys with guns” are a good idea.

Peters’ bill has been passed by both the House and Senate and is awaiting the president’s signature to become law.