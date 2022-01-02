(WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb through the half-billion-dollar territory for the start of 2022 after no winning ticket in the New Year’s Day drawing.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $522 million ($371.5 million cash value) for the Monday, Jan. 3 drawing.

The winning numbers in the Saturday drawing were white balls 6, 12, 39 48, and 50. The Powerball number was 7.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize. That jackpot ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

Since then, there have been 38 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.