No summer games? No problem! Family starts their own ‘Quarantine Olympics’

Social media has spread all kinds of interesting games for people to play while quarantining

(WKBN) – With people quarantining themselves during the pandemic, many are finding new and interesting ways to keep themselves entertained.

While many families may be watching TV or doing homework, a family in North Carolina has created their own set of Olympic games.

These games include all kinds of odd-ball challenges. It started with the “straw challenge.” Someone would place a cup underneath the water dispenser on a refrigerator and drink water for as long as they could before it overflowed.

Other challenges include the “social distancing challenge,” which is who can pull out the tape measure closest to 6-feet with the measurement side facing down, the “toilet paper toss”, much like a horseshoe game, and “blindfolded toilet paper dodgeball.”

The family updates their points daily on their leader board, featuring a set of socially-distanced Olympic rings.