No exception: Pride flags still not allowed to be flown at US military bases, Pentagon says

**Related Video Above: Watch scenes from the 25th Annual Cleveland Pride parade.**

(WJW) — With June officially recognized as Pride Month by the Joe Biden administration, some were hopeful an exception would be made for Pride flags to be flown at U.S. military bases during this time.

However, the Department of Justice announced Friday they would not make an exception to a rule set last year that limited the kinds of flags allowed to fly.

“After careful consideration, the department will maintain the existing policy from July 2020 regarding the display and depiction of unofficial flags, so there won’t be an exception made for the Pride flag,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during the Friday press conference.

Kirby made clear the decision didn’t come after a formal review, but that Biden’s team did take a serious look at granting an exception.

“This in no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for people of the LGBTQ+ community, personnel in and out of uniform who serve in this department, we’re proud of them” Kirby said.

He said the decision was instead made because allowing the Pride flag to fly during June could lead to “the potential for other challenges.”

At this time, Confederate flags are also banned from all military bases.

Watch the entire Department of Defense briefing below: