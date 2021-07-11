NJ Amber Alert: Remains of mother of kidnapped 2-year-old found in Tennessee

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WKBN) -The remains of the mother of a kidnapped two-year old were found in Tennessee.

Yesterday an Amber alert was extended into Ohio after she and her son were taken from their New Jersey residence.

2-year-old Sebastian Rios and his mother were taken by the boy’s father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios.

Sebastian was found safe in Tennessee.

Reports say Tyler Rios was separated from the mother of his child shortly after Sebastian’s birth, and a grandmother alleges there was domestic abuse in the relationship.

According to his grandmother, the family was notified about his mother, Yasemin Uyar.

Police haven’t released any details.

Tyler Rios is currently in custody waiting to be extradited back to New Jersey.