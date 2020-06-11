Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Nintendo reveals 300k accounts hacked

National and World

Nintendo says only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Video game and electronics company Nintendo says 300,000 of their customer accounts have been hacked.

The video game company first discovered the breach in April, revealing hackers had been using Nintendo network IDs without permission.

Originally, Nintendo said only 160,000 accounts were involved, but it has revised the number after continuing its investigation.

Nintendo says only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases and refunds to those customers are nearly complete.

The company is emailing affected users, urging them to change their passwords.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award