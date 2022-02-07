(The Hill) – Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Monday that she thinks former Vice President Mike Pence “did what he thought was right” on Jan. 6 when he certified the results of the 2020 election.

“Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest man. I think he did what he thought was right on that day,” Haley told Fox News’s Bret Baier on Monday.

“I will always say I’m not a fan of Republicans going after Republicans because the only ones that win when that happens are the Democrats and the media, and we have to keep our eyes on 2022,” she added.

Haley’s remarks came after Pence said last week that the idea of overturning the election results was “un-American.”

“President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said at a Federalist Society event in Florida. “The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. Frankly, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

Former President Trump has explicitly said Pence should have unilaterally overturned the results, something he did not have the power to do.

“If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had ‘absolutely no right’ to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?” Trump said in a statement.

Trump has repeatedly blamed widespread voter fraud for his loss, but actions at the state level in several states backed by Democrats and Republicans have not found evidence to support his claims.

Haley is also seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, though she has said she will not run should Trump decide to launch his own bid.