The shoes were set to be released Monday

(CNN) – Nike is canceling a sneaker featuring a version of the American flag from the late 18th century.

The company is choosing not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July.

The Wall Street Journal says Nike delivered the sneakers to retailers but asked stores to send them back after complaints from former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

Reports say Kaepernick said he found the shoe offensive.

The shoe was set to be released Monday at $140 a pair.