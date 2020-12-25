Nexstar reaches multi-year agreement with DISH Network

Nexstar stations have been off DISH Network's satellite system since Dec. 2

(WKBN) – Nexstar Media Group announced that it reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.

The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country and WGN America to DISH Network’s programming line-up. That includes WKBN and WYTV.

Nexstar stations have been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2.

More than 5 million DISH Network subscribers will once again have access to local news, sports and entertainment programming provided by Nexstar stations and WGN America.

WGN America is also launching on DISH’s streaming service, Sling TV, early next year.