The ‘Most Oreo Oreo’ is currently available for pre-sale online. (Mondelez International)

(WXIN) – The newest Oreo flavor is none other than… Oreo.

The limited edition cookie, dubbed the Most Oreo Oreo, features crème with ground-up Oreos sandwiched between the classic chocolate-flavored biscuits.

It’s hard to get more meta than an Oreo stuffed with Oreo, so the cookie giant is taking this opportunity to enter the metaverse — or the “OREOVERSE,” as the company calls it. This “OREOVERSE” is described in a press release as an “interactive, digital world where Oreo fans can play and explore.”

Oreo has also partnered with homemaking icon Martha Stewart and her gardener Ryan McCallister to help fans navigate the new OREOVERSE.

“I am excited to make my metaverse debut in partnership with one of my favorite cookie brands, Oreo, and having Ryan there with me will make it all the more fun,” said Stewart.

Martha Stewart, described by Oreo as a “pioneer” in the metaverse, will help guide users through the OREOVERSE on Oreo’s social media channels, the company said. (Mondelez International)

Along with a variety of cookie-themed games to play, fans also have a chance to win $50,000 in the OREOVERSE.

The Most Oreo Oreo cookie is already available for pre-sale on Oreo.com. The cookies will also be sold in stores nationwide starting January 30.

Oreo cookies debuted in 1912. The brand sells more than 20 billion cookies in the U.S. annually.