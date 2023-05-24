TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce he’s running for president during a Twitter Spaces discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk Wednesday, according to reports.

NBC News first reported that Musk and DeSantis would team up to host the event in Spaces. The discussion is expected to be held at 6 p.m. ET on May 24. But what is Twitter Spaces, and how can citizens watch DeSantis’ expected announcement unfold?

Spaces is a public, audio-only platform that is exclusive to Twitter, meaning no one will be able to actually watch Gov. DeSantis make his announcement; users will only be able to listen.

Listeners will be able to tune in to Spaces by using an iOS or Android mobile device. The platform is also currently accessible on the web. It was not immediately clear whether Musk or DeSantis’ account would host the conversation.

Where is Spaces available?

Typically, anyone can join, listen and speak in a Twitter Space. For Wednesday’s discussion, it can be assumed that listeners will not be able to join in on the conversation.

How to invite people to join a Space

Listeners can invite anyone to join a Space by direct messaging an invite, tweeting the link out to your account’s timeline, or copying the invite link and sending it out.

Can you join a Twitter Space if your account is private?

Although accounts with protected tweets are not able to create a Twitter Space, private accounts can join and speak in other people’s Spaces. Private accounts will also be visible to other participants in the discussion.

Once the discussion has concluded, DeSantis’ campaign is expected to release a launch video, according to NBC News.

The announcement of DeSantis potentially running in the 2024 Presidential Election comes after weeks of speculation. A few days before NBC News reported on the upcoming discussion, the governor even dropped the “FL” on his second Twitter account, speculating that the highly-anticipated announcement was coming soon.