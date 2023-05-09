TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World announced Monday that it is making changes to its reservation system and bringing back dining plans next year.

Guests who purchase a date-based ticket will no longer have to make a reservation starting Jan. 9, 2024.

Next year, the theme park will offer “good-to-go days” for annual passholders and cast members. Both groups will be able to visit the park on select days without needing a park reservation.

Currently, annual passholders do not need to have a reservation if they visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom.

The theme park also released good news for those interested in the park’s dining plan. Guests who purchase a vacation package will be able to add the dining package to their reservation starting Jan. 9, 2024.

Disney said guests will be able to choose from two options: Disney Quick Service Dining Plan or the Disney Dining Plan.

“Both plans will be a great value for families with young children with access to many spectacular food and beverage offerings across Walt Disney World,” the theme park said.

To see more updates from the theme park, visit the official Disney Parks Blog.