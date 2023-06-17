LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) — A Virginia man was arrested Thursday during an alleged attempt to burn down the Mary Todd Lincoln House in Lexington, officials say.

A portrait of Mary Todd Lincoln seen in an exhibit in New York City in 1929. (AP Photo)

Santosh Sharma, 29, was found by a Lexington police officer pouring gasoline on the rear of the building and holding a lighter in his hand, according to an arrest citation.

The citations said Sharma had more gasoline in a drawstring bag tied to his back.

Sharma brandished a hammer when the officer approached, but the officer did not make notes of any conflict between the two in the citation, only noting that the hammer placed the officer in a position of fear of serious physical harm.

Sharma was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespassing, and second-degree attempted arson.

The Mary Todd Lincoln House was the family home of the wife of President Abraham Lincoln and now serves as a museum of the former first lady.