ALAMEDA, Calif. (WXIN) — A vegan egg product is being recalled due to a possible listeria health risk.

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens. While the recalled lots tested negative for listeria, another lot that shares ingredients has tested positive.

While the lot that tested positive has not been released to the public, the company is recalling the other lots as a precaution. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products.

The product was distributed to a select number of retail stores in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas.

Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by Use By Dates and Lot numbers:

Product Case Code UPC Code Use By – Lot Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 10 2023 1612 Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 29 2023 1802 Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 30 2023 1812



Images courtesy FDA

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause the serious infection listeriosis. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

What are the symptoms of invasive listeriosis?

Invasive listeriosis happens when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria.

Symptoms in pregnant people are usually mild, with some never showing symptoms. However, the CDC says, infection during pregnancy commonly results in miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection in the newborn.

In non-pregnant people, the CDC says, symptoms can be severe, with almost 1 in 20 people with invasive listeriosis dying.