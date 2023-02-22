Subway and GenZ EV Solutions are partnering on EV sharging. (PRNewsfoto/Subway Restaurants)

(KTLA) — Subway plans to add electric vehicle charging stations to select restaurants across the United States, the company announced Tuesday.

The project, known as “Subway Oasis,” will include “charging canopies with multiple ports, picnic tables, Wi-Fi, restrooms, green space and even playgrounds,” a news release stated.

Subway also plans to roll out smaller EV charging stations to some new or newly remodeled restaurants nationwide. The company will partner with tech companies GenZ EV Solutions and RED E Charging on the project.

“We’re constantly exploring new ways to innovate and exceed our guests’ expectations for a high-quality, convenient experience,” said Mike Kappitt, Subway’s Chief Operating and Insights Officer. “Our partnership with GenZ EV Solutions is a win for our guests, our franchisees and our planet, creating a dedicated space for drivers to charge their vehicle while enjoying their favorite Subway sandwich.”

Subway didn’t disclose when or where the first Subway Oasis would be built. The company also didn’t reveal how much it would cost customers to charge their cars.

Other fast-food restaurants, such as Taco Bell, have announced plans to build EV charging stations at select restaurant locations, USA Today reported.

Big box retailers Target and Walmart also offer EV charging stations at some retail locations.