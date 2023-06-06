(NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission is warning Americans to make sure they’re no longer using or buying three types of Boppy-brand baby loungers that were recalled in 2021 — after the commission says two more infants died in incidents related to the products.

A total of 10 infant deaths have now been linked to the loungers, which were recalled in September 2021 over suffocation risks. According to the original Boppy lounger recall, suffocation risks could occur when infants roll, move or are placed in positions that obstruct breathing. Additionally, babies who roll off the lounger can face suffocation risk if they roll onto heavier materials, like adult pillows, which CPSC says happened to one of the infants.

RECALLED (L-R): Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger. (CPSC)

Even though the items were recalled and were pulled from legal retailers, CPSC the items still appear on online marketplaces, like Facebook Marketplace, despite efforts to have them pulled down, the commission says.

The recalled items are (pictured below L-R), Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger.

At the time of recall, the Colorado-based Boppy company had sold about 3.3 million loungers at retailers like Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Pottery Barn Kids. According to the recall, the items were sold in various colors from January 2004 through September 2021 and ranged in price from $30 to $44.

Consumers with the recalled items can contact The Boppy Company for details on disposal of the product and refunds. Visit Boppy.com or call (800) 416-1355 for more information.

If you see any of the recalled items for sale online, you should report the posting. CPSC explains it’s illegal to sell or donate a CPSC-recalled product. For information on reporting products, visit SaferProducts.gov.

“The best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard,” CPSC said in a statement. “Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.”