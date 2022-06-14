JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a Colorado golf course Monday morning — while around 150 kids were out on the links.

The plane made the landing on hole 4 at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood around 7:30 a.m.

There were approximately 150 kids on the golf course for junior golf at the time of the emergency landing. No one was injured.

“Due to a plane that made an emergency landing on the Links at Fox Hollow this morning, Links no. 4 through 6 will be closed today,” Fox Hollow tweeted Monday. “Anyone’s round that is affected will only be charged a 9 hole fee.”

Paula Bauer, an assistant golf pro at Fox Hollow, radioed in rangers as she watched the plane land with the junior golfers.

“It was it felt like it was in slow motion because you see it, you’re trying to comprehend, ‘Wow, that plane is really that low,’ and then it’s getting lower and lower,” Bauer said. “My first reaction was, ‘We’ve got a problem. Something’s happening. That plane’s going down.’”

Bauer said some of the junior golfers were close enough on the fairway to notice key details.

“One young man, Wyatt, said first he heard the engine, then there was no engine sound, and the right propeller wasn’t working,” Bauer said. “I have to hand it to those pilots. They were paying attention trying to find a safe place to land and they did. And all the kids are safe. Everybody here at the golf course is safe.”

The aircraft, a fixed-wing multi-engine plane, is registered to Marsh Equipment LLC in Aurora, Oregon, according to the tail number. It took off from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport around 6:57 a.m., according to Flight Aware.

The plane’s pilots were uninjured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.