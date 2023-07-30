(KTLA) – A security guard at a nightclub was killed after being brutally beaten by a large mob in Hollywood early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub in the 6500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard near Wilcox Avenue around 2 a.m. on reports of a group of 10 people attacking one person, police said.

“The victim was working at this nightclub, and a large group – for unknown reasons – confronted that security guard, causing him to fall into the street,” said LAPD West Bureau Homicide Division Detective Samuel Marullo. “At which time the group advanced and kicked and stomped him to death.”

Police are still investigating whether the fight began inside the club and spilled onto the street or if it began outside entirely.

Video from the scene captured first responders attempting life-saving measures on the security guard, only identified as a male in his 30s, as he was lying in the street.

Dragonfly Hollywood was still open and full of patrons at the time of the security guard’s death. According to the club’s social media, it was hosting its weekly Signature Saturdays event, with Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley headlining the festivities.

The club also hosts an event on Sundays called Sunday Night Fever, but it is unclear whether that event will be postponed following the security guard’s death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is urged to contact the LAPD immediately.