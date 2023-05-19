(KTLA) — Stand up!

Ludacris now has a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Atlanta hip-hop artist received the honor Thursday afternoon alongside his family, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, “Fast & Furious” costars Vin Diesel and Tyrese.

Born Chris Bridges, received the 2,756th star in the category of Motion Pictures.

“No matter what people say, I can do it,” he told the crowd at the ceremony. “I will continue to shatter those stereotypes and to show people it’s possible in order to make everybody here today proud because you all inspire my hard work and dedication to receive this star today.”

He has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, with singles “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and” My Chick Bad.” He has won three Grammys.

Ludacris transitioned into the world of acting by starring in the fan-favorite role of Tej in Universal Pictures’ box office hit franchise “Fast & Furious.” He first starred in the film “2 Fast 2 Furious” and then reprised his role in “Fast 5” and appeared in every film of the franchise since then.

His other feature film credits include “New Year’s Eve,” “No Strings Attached,” The Academy Award-Winning Film “Crash,” and “Hustle & Flow,” which earned him a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Ludacris’ star can be found on 6426 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California.