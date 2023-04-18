(KTLA) – Jessie James Decker is slamming United Airlines after an incident involving her pregnant sister and spilled popcorn.

Decker posted the account in a since-deleted Instagram story.

The “Should Have Known Better” singer said her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, who is five months pregnant, was traveling alone with her two young children when one of them accidentally spilled some popcorn.

According to Decker, the flight attendant approached Bass with “a trash bag and wet wipe” and told her that the captain wanted the mom of two to “clean up every drop.”

“My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go United,” the post read, according to People.

In another post, Decker said flight staff called the spill a “safety hazard,” US Weekly reported.

The singer kept fans updated and then explained where the children got the popcorn in the first place.

“You guys, this whole time I’m thinking that this popcorn is something Sydney just picked up at the little newsstand. Sydney had two flights, and United, on the first flight, they gave them both popcorn,” she said.

Bass’ husband, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass, also took to social media Sunday to blast the airline.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” he tweeted, along with a photo. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

While Bass received some support, some saw the opportunity to question why staff should be responsible for picking up after the children.

“Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2-year-old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them,” tweeted one user.

Bass responded, tweeting “The cleaning crew they hire!”

Another person claimed the incident was a case of rich people acting entitled.

“Hey @united, I’m about to board one of your flights and I SURE HOPE you’ve given this flight attendant a raise and a day off. They’ve earned it and you’ve got a ton of people watching to see if you’ll do the right thing, or reward the wrong behavior of a rich, entitled white guy,” the tweet read.

“How entitled can you be?” another person posted. “The flight crew isn’t paid to clean up after your children; their job is to maintain safety, not be your maid. If your children can’t eat popcorn without making a huge mess, they shouldn’t have popcorn on a plane.”

The airline responded to the MLB player’s tweet and said they’d look into it.

Bass updated his followers by thanking them for their support. “United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally,” he said.