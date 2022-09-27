ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know as of Tuesday afternoon.

Monday night, Walt Disney World said its Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and EPCOT parks would remain open. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Miniature Golf attractions will temporarily close Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Walt Disney World says some of its hotels will close temporarily.

Closing Wednesday through Friday are Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Guests with current and upcoming reservations will be contacted, Disney said.

In a statement Monday, Disney Parks wrote it’s “preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.” According to Disney, guests can find the latest weather updates at Disney Parks online.

The latest information from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian is expected to strengthen on Tuesday and approach the Tampa Bay area Wednesday as an “extremely dangerous hurricane.” Several Tampa Bay counties are under evacuation orders.

Nexstar’s WFLA in Tampa will have up-to-the-minute Hurricane Ian coverage throughout the week.