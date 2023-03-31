AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio school bus driver accused of using inappropriate language with students in a viral video has resigned.

According to a letter sent to parents, the Amherst Exempted Village School District confirmed that they are investigating an incident involving one of their bus drivers Wednesday.

“This evening, I received a video circulating on social media of a bus driver using inappropriate and offensive language towards students,” the letter read. “The behavior exhibited by the bus driver is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The video found on social media platforms like TikTok appears to show a bus driver yelling obscenities at students.

The letter states that the driver has resigned and the school district is investigating.

“The actions of the bus driver do not represent the values and standards we uphold as a district and do not reflect our commitment to providing a safe, caring and compassionate educational environment,” the letter said.

The district went on to say that the transportation department will review its procedures to ensure situations are handled appropriately and safely.

“The district will also continue to support our bus drivers with proper training and professional development,” the letter said.