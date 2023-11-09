HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company on Thursday announced a new treat that brings a twist to their classic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

It’s the Reese’s Caramel Big Cup, which adds a layer of caramel to the peanut butter cup. Hershey says this is the first time this has ever been done with a big Reese’s peanut butter cup.

Reese’s Caramel Big Cup, standard size; also available in king size. (Courtesy of Hershey’s)

Reese’s also makes TAKE5, which is a piece of chocolate with peanut butter, caramel, peanuts, and pretzel.

“Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate – and while Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask and you shall receive,” said Emily Stover, Reese’s senior associate brand manager. “As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we’re delivering on that with the Reese‘s Caramel Big Cup.”

A Change.org petition was created back in 2021 aimed to “Bring Back Reese’s Peanut Butter Caramel Cups!” Though that petition fell short of its signature goal, the petition’s supporters kept in touch with the petition, with one supporter signing just 3 months ago.

In light of the news, someone posted a message to the petition’s page, exclaiming: “It worked! They brought them back!!”

The Reese’s Caramel Big Cup will be sold nationwide in standard and king-size packages starting Nov. 17.