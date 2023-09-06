(WKBN) – A former WWE pro wrestling star has died, according to multiple reports.

Adnan bin Abdul Kareem Ahmed Alkaissy El Farthie, who was known as General Adnan and Billy White Wolf in WWE, passed away on Wednesday. He was 84.

His former stablemate, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, announced the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

WWE confirmed Adnan’s death, extending “condolences to Adnan Al-Kaissie’s family, friends, and fans.”

Al-Kaissie debuted in 1959 after an amateur wrestling career in Iraq and attending Oklahoma State University, WWE wrote.

The native of Iraq won the WWE Tag Team titles with Chief Jay Strongbow in 1976. He also competed for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) during his decades-long career.

In 1990, Adnan returned to the WWE and aligned himself with Sgt. Slaughter as a pro-Iraqi character “General Adnan.” Adnan teamed up with Slaughter and Colonel Mustafa in a losing effort against Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1991.

Adnan was a playable character in both the WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K16 video games.

Adnan’s partner, Colonel Mustafa, better known as The Iron Shiek, passed away in June at the age of 81.