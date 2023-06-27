(KTLA) — Pop star Pink is the latest singer to have a fan throw an object on stage during her performance.

Over the weekend, Pink headlined the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival.

During her performance of “Just Like a Pill,” a fan tossed a baggie with a note that indicated the contents inside were of the person’s dead mother.

A video of the interaction was posted to Twitter, with the caption that read “Someone gave their mother’s ashes to Pink. I need y’all to have boundaries, like girl what?”

In the video, you can see the singer squatting down to pick up the baggie and holding it up asking “Is this your mom?” With a shocked look on her face, she quickly responded by saying “I don’t know how I feel about this!”

She then slowly walks the bag to the front of the stage, behind the speakers, as an uneasy look washes over her face. The “So What” singer is seen shaking out her fingers to clean her hands discreetly.

People on social media immediately weighed in.

“She handled it well cause I’d definitely be mad that someone handed me their mom’s ashes,” one user tweeted. “I just saw another video of a guy coming out to his mom in front of Bebe Rexha so yes boundaries! I understand why some celebrities are standoffish now.”

“Maybe that was her mom’s request, mom probably was a die-hard fan,” tweeted another user.

The incident comes a week after singer Bebe Rexha received a black eye after a fan threw a cell phone at her while performing in New York City. A day later, pop star Ava Max was slapped by a stage-jumping fan during a Los Angeles show. Max said via Twitter “he slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye.”

Less-threatening artist-audience interaction has become increasingly common, with artists like Harry Styles and Beyoncé helping fans make baby announcements during their current tours.

As of Tuesday, Pink had not discussed the ashes incident, though she tweeted favorably about the outcome of the Hyde Park show, saying, “These reviews are crazy. I don’t even know what to say other than I am humbled and grateful. I love doing this with all of you. It is my life and my love and I am grateful beyond belief.”