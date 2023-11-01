(WKBN) — A Texas-based pet food company is recalling some of its dog food products sold nationwide because of possible salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mid America Pet Food is recalling three lots of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula. The affected products were manufactured in the company’s Mount Pleasant facility and distributed to various retailers across the country.

The voluntary recall comes after a third party conducted a random sampling and found that three lots of the product tested positive for salmonella, according to the FDA.

The affected products are listed below:

Product Description Lot Number Bag Size Best By Date Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula 1000016890 5 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016891 15 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016892 40 pound bag 6/12/2024 Courtesy: FDA

While there have been no reported pet or human illnesses to date, the FDA is warning of the risks associated with eating or coming into contact with the contaminated products.

“Do not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access,” the agency said in a statement on its website. “Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers.”

The FDA said pets with salmonella can have symptoms like lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Humans handling the recalled products should wash their hands thoroughly. People infected with salmonella could experience similar symptoms, as well as cramping and nausea.

The FDA said that this recall is separate and unrelated to the Mid America Pet Foods recall that was reported in September.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.