DENVER (KDVR) — After a victim’s credit card was stolen right in front of him, the Arvada Police Department is reminding residents to always be aware of their surroundings, even during simple conversations at the grocery store.

Three suspects were caught on camera stealing a credit card from a man’s wallet in front of his eyes.

A surveillance video from a Colorado Walmart shows a man heading to the self-checkout, and that’s where the crime occurs.

As the man is checking out, a male and female suspect approach a vending machine that is next to the victim. In the video, the man and woman are acting normal, browsing the machine.

However, the male suspect pulls some cash from his wallet and pretends that it was dropped by the victim. The man then hands the victim his “dropped money,” and that is when the thief moves in.

As the suspect puts the money near the victim’s hand, he pulls out an orange credit card. In a matter of seconds, the victim’s card is gone.

APD said that during this crime, the victim never notices or feels it happen. The police department said the victim racked up fraudulent charges totaling $1,994. The money was spent immediately at that same Walmart.

“Sorry to say that you must be aware of even casual conversations at the grocery store,” said APD in a tweet.

Police are searching for information on three people in connection with the incident (Arvada Police Department)

But this wasn’t the only incident, police said. Two days later, very similar suspects using the same tactics were spotted at a Walmart parking lot in Longmont.

“The victim was approached in the parking lot of the Walmart in a similar tactic — they pretended some money had been dropped and were being good Samaritans and returning it. The victim hugged the good Samaritans and in doing so they are able to pickpocket that victim and take that person’s wallet,” APD Public Information Officer Chase Amos said about the Longmont case.

Arvada PD is asking everyone to stay diligent because these suspects are still on the run. There is also a potential third suspect that’s not seen on camera, who APD believes was acting as a lookout.

If you have any information on the three suspects pictured in the video, you are asked to contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.