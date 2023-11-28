KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City police on Tuesday morning confirmed what caused the death of a child whose body was found a day before near a downtown apartment building.

Officers were called to the area just after 11 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a boy, who police said was under the age of 12, suffering from “extensive bodily trauma” behind an apartment complex.

First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.

A KCPD spokesperson said detectives confirmed via surveillance footage that the child fell from the upper floors of the apartment building. Kansas City police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding how the child fell and classifying it as a suspicious death.

“Detectives are still piecing everything together, trying to speak to witnesses, review as much video footage as they can find to try to make sure they have a whole picture in regards to what lead up to this incident,” police Capt. Corey Carlisle said at the scene.

Officials were not releasing any further information about the boy until they confirmed the child’s identity and notified his family.

Police said it could take several weeks for investigators to get reports from the medical examiner’s office and follow up on other leads. After detectives are finished investigating, they will refer the case to the prosecutor’s office for any potential criminal charges, KCPD said.

Police said there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 that leads to an arrest in the case.