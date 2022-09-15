FILE – A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif., May 9, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one-third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced its plans to close 150 namesake stores in August, with director and interim CEO Sue Grove calling it a “back to basics” philosophy aimed at allowing the company to focus on better serving customers and driving growth.

At the time, the company estimated the cuts would save $250 million in its current fiscal year. Days after the decision was made public, Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnel fell from a downtown Manhattan skyscraper and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of May, Bed Bath & Beyond operated 955 stores: 769 namesake stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores, and 51 stores under the names of Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values.

This week, Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of 56 stores that are set to close, all of which are Bed Bath & Beyond namesake stores.

Here is the full list by state:

Arizona

Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

California

Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall

Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle

Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive

Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West

Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive

San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240

Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road

Connecticut

Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street

Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike

Florida

Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C

Georgia

Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000

Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy

Illinois

Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50

Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street

Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois

Gurnee: 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall

Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road

Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road

Iowa

Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial

Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive

Louisiana

Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive

Massachusetts

Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1

Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard

Seekonk: 35 Highland Avenue

Michigan

Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road

Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW

White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road

Minnesota

St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South

New Jersey

Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1

Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South

Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave

New York

Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.

Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.

New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive

Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

Nevada

Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy

North Carolina

Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road

Ohio

Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.

Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road

Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike

Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road Unit# 910

Oregon

Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.

Pennsylvania

Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Boulevard

Puerto Rico:

Bayamon Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue

Texas

Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114

Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A

Virginia

Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW

Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road

Washington

Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for additional information, including when these stores will close, other stores slated to close, and how many employees will be impacted.

In addition to closing stores, the company said last month that it will shift to its original strategy of focusing on national brands rather than pushing its own store labels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.