Newspaper says Turkey has audio of Saudi writer's slaying

A flag of Saudi Arabia flies behind barb wire, on the rooftop of the consulate in Istanbul, Oct. 13. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkish officials have an audio recording of the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the Apple Watch he wore when he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over a week ago, a pro-government Turkish newspaper reported Saturday.

The new claim published by the Sabah newspaper, through which Turkish security officials have leaked much information about the case, puts more pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to Khashoggi.

Also Saturday, Ankara’s top diplomat reiterated a call to Saudi Arabia to open up its consulate, from where Khashoggi disappeared, for Turkish authorities to search.