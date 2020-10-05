Newsfeed Now: Questions over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Tracking Delta in the Gulf

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – nfected and contagious, President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization and killed more than 209,000 Americans.

US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Ocotber 4, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: California firefighters are warily watching for “violent” winds expected in the Glass Fire region Thursday that could fan the flames of the fire, which has forced thousands of evacuations across Napa and Sonoma counties.

TRACKING DELTA: Tropical Depression 26 has strengthened since yesterday and is now Tropical Storm Delta.

