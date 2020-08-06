Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national

National and World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Pandemic justice is a new frontier. It requires a strong internet connection, at least a little knowledge of technology and, in the case of at least one Michigan judge, cue cards and charades. WOOD’s Ken Kolker reports.

Kent County Judge Sara Smolenski and a defendant during a court hearing complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aug. 5, 2020)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL: Breweries around the country are uniting and raising their glasses for change. WDAF’s Zac Summers reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

JOHN LEWIS LEGACY: Just a week after the late Congressman John Lewis left Capitol Hill for the last time, his Georgia colleagues are working on a way to preserve his memory in the halls of Congress. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer reports.

(Nexstar DC photo)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SURPRISE PARTY: On Wednesday, a Tennessee family celebrated a milestone that they once feared wouldn’t happen. WKRN’s CB Cotton reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award