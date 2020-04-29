New York police disperse large crowd gathered for funeral

(CNN) – The Anti-Defamation League and a New York City councilman are calling out Mayor Bill de Blasio after he condemned a large funeral gathering, saying he targeted the entire Jewish community when only one group of people broke the rules.

De Blasio said the gathering for a rabbi’s funeral Tuesday in Williamsburg, New York, was “absolutely unacceptable” and noted it won’t be tolerated.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to the mayor, accusing him of generalizing the entire Jewish community when only a small segment broke the rules.

Religious events and funerals remain a challenge, NYPD has said.

Previously, the NYPD has said that some officers have encountered challenges at religious events and funerals, noting efforts “were geared toward maintaining the dignity of those events while insisting on dispersal of groups to ensure social distancing.”