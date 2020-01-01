New Year’s Day shooting at W. Virginia bar, at least four victims

According to police, a trail of blood is visible from the front door all the way to the back of the bar

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Huntington Police Interim Chief Ray Cornwell says four to five people were shot in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Cornwell says the victims were inside the bar when they were shot, but police are unsure if the shots came from inside or outside the bar. However, shell casings can be seen in the parking lot across the street from the bar.

Police are unsure on the number of victims at this time because some victims were transported by EMS while others were transported in personal vehicles. They add that some of the victims likely have serious injuries.

Detectives in forensic are on scene.

According to Cornwell, an entertainer was at the bar at the time of the shooting and had personal security with them.

Police on scene say around 50 people were inside the Kulture Hookah Bar when they arrived on scene. At least one person is in surgery.

At least eight shell casings have been found by police directly outside the bar and at least five shell casings were found in the parking lot across the street.

Police are now working inside the bar itself gathering evidence.