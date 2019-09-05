New women accuse opera legend Domingo of sexual harassment

Employees describe how they shielded young women from the superstar as administrators looked the other way

LOS ANGELES, California (AP) – Weeks after The Associated Press published a story outlining harassment allegations against opera legend Placido Domingo, new women have come forward to say that the superstar groped them, harassed them or behaved inappropriately.

Eleven women shared new stories about encounters with Domingo, who is currently the general director of LA Opera. One woman said he forcefully grabbed her breast under her robe backstage in 1999 and others said his actions included unwanted touching or attempts to kiss them.

Several backstage employees described for the AP how they strove to shield young women from the superstar as administrators looked the other way, as recently as LA Opera’s 2016-2017 season.

In a statement, Domingo’s spokeswoman called the allegations “riddled with inconsistencies” but provided no specifics.

