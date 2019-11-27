New Toys R Us opens first store on East Coast

National media is reporting that the new owners of Toys R Us opened their first brick and mortar store Wednesday in New Jersey

According to USA Today, the new store boasts an immersive play area and other interactive displays.

A second location is expected to open in Simon Property Group’s The Galleria Mall in Houston.

Toys R Us has teamed up with Target to relaunch the Toys R Us website.

In an October news release, Target officials said digital capabilities and fulfillment services will support the new online and in-store Toys R Us shopping experiences.