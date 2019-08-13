New study zeroes in on second hand smoke dangers

A survey of 6th to 12th graders in the United States found that 29 percent were exposed to second-hand smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A new study from Preventive Medicine looks at how often children are exposed to second hand smoke and where.

A survey of 6th to 12th graders in the United States found that 29 percent were exposed to second-hand smoke in a home or vehicle over a seven-day period.

Even when kids did not have anyone in their home that smoked, exposure would happen in a vehicle, most likely among peers or friends, according to the study.

Second hand exposure occurs when a person has been around someone who is smoking and is not smoking themselves.

Dr. Humberto Choi, who did not participate in the study, said second hand smoke can cause health problems, like first-hand smoking.

He said the longer the exposure to the smoke is, and the more frequent it is, the higher the risk of pulmonary and heart consequences.

“Smokers who have children are putting their children at risk,” Choi said.

Cigarette smoke gets into clothing and furniture and the effects can linger for everyone in the home, causing third hand smoke.

Thirdhand smoke is the residue that is left behind on surfaces by cigarette and tobacco-related smoke. It can be found in carpet, drapes, furniture, walls and on other objects exposed to smoke.