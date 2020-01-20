New study suggests burnout could be a sign of heart flutter, researchers say

According to the CDC, Atrial Fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder and the leading cause of stroke in the U.S.

(CNN) – If your body and mind are utterly exhausted, new research suggests you could be at a higher risk for a potentially deadly heart flutter.

That feeling of complete exhaustion is better known as burnout.

A new study suggests those whose energy is always zapped may be at greater risk for Atrial Fibrillation, also called A-Fib or A-F.

In 2017, the agency says A-Fib was the underlying cause of death in more that 26,000 people.

Researchers followed more that 11,000 men and women without A-Fib over a span of more than 20 years. They compared findings to those who developed the disease in that time period.

The research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology suggests chronic stress and exhaustion could be a key factor in developing the disease.

So why the potential link between the two?

While this is just a preliminary study, one researcher suggests vital exhaustion is associated with increased inflammation and increased activation of the body’s physiologic stress response. This can harm heart tissue and potentially lead to A-Fib development.

Those who suffer from A-Fib may experience chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and fatigue.

But for others, A-Fib is symptomless.